Zahlreiche Länder der Europäischen Union (EU) überarbeiten und/oder implementieren zurzeit ihre Forschungs- und Innovationsstrategien (RIS) im Rahmen einer „intelligenten Spezialisierung“ (engl. smart specialisation). Diese Strategien sind der Strategie der Europäischen Kommission 2020 für intelligentes, nachhaltiges und integratives Wachstum zur Verwendung des Budgets der Europäischen Struktur- und Investitionsfonds (ESIF) übereinzustimmen. ONLINE S3 ist ein gefördertes Forschungs- und Innovationsprojekt im Rahmen der HORIZON2020-Ausschreibung ISSI-4-2015 („On-line mechanisms for knowledge-based policy advice“), welches zurzeit von einem Konsortium bestehend aus zwölf Partnern aus Spanien, Griechenland, Belgien, Österreich, Slowenien, Slowakei, Großbritannien und Finnland in Europa umgesetzt wird. Die Research and Innovation Management GmbH mit der Geschäftsführerin Dr. Katharina Fellnhofer repräsentiert die österreichische Partnerin.
Ein zentrales Projektergebnis stellt die Entwicklung einer Plattform dar, welche im Rahmen der RIS-Entwicklung Informationen und Unterstützung bei der Entwicklung zukünftiger Forschungs- und Innovationsstrategien im Zuge der intelligenten Spezialisierung liefert. Diese Plattform wird Services, Tools und Applikationen anbieten, die für verschiedene Interessensgruppen, den sogenannten „Quadruple Helix Stakeholder“, in den Ländern der Europäischen Union relevant sein werden. Die Dienste werden unentgeltlich angeboten. ONLINE S3 unterstützt damit regionale und nationale Behörden der Europäischen Union im Rahmen der Erarbeitung einer „Smart Specialisation“. Zusätzlich werden neue und innovative Technologien, Tools und Services untersucht, entwickelt und getestet. Die Miteinbeziehung sämtlicher Akteure und Interessensgruppen sowie ihre aktive Beteiligung stellt eine Herausforderung dar, jedoch beinhaltet dies unerforschtes Potential für bessere politische Prozesse in der Europäischen Union. Die verschiedenen Akteure und Interessensgruppen des ONLINE S3 Projektes werden grundlegend in vier zentrale Gruppen unterteilt – Akteure aus der Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft, Politik und der Gesellschaft (Quadruple Helix Stakeholder). Diese Personen repräsentieren somit die sogenannte „ONLINE S3 Stakeholder Community”. Kurz gesagt, ein vielfältiges und breites Publikum soll im Rahmen des Projektes zur aktiven Teilnahme an der webbasierten Politikberatung angeregt und motiviert werden.
Die Teilnahme in der ONLINE S3 Community bietet viele Vorteile. Unter anderem bietet sie Zugriff auf Informationen in Bezug auf Methoden zur intelligenten Spezialisierungen, eine Hilfestellung für die Entwicklung eigener Strategien, die Beteiligung im Zuge der „unternehmerischen Entdeckung“ sowie die gezielte Einbringung von relevantem Wissen und Meinungen, welche die intelligente Spezialisierung durch Zusammenarbeit im Rahmen einer gemeinsamen Lernumgebung unterstützt. Zusätzlich sucht das ONLINE S3 Konsortium zurzeit zwei weitere aktive Projektpartner, die mit dieser Plattform experimentieren und Verbesserungsempfehlungen einbringen. Regionale oder nationale Behörden innerhalb der Europäischen Union können sich zur intensiven ONLINE S3 Projektteilnahme bis 18. November 2016 bewerben. Weitere Details hinsichtlich der Bewerbung, der monetären Vergütung sowie der gesamten Projektpartnerschaft befinden sich unter dem nachfolgenden Link: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/ONLINE-S3-OPEN-CALL
Anhand von ONLINE S3 wollen wir Menschen, die in der Europäischen Union leben und arbeiten, die Vorteile näherbringen, wie sie bei innovativen Prozessen mithilfe dieser Plattform für interdisziplinäre Kollaborationen, die intelligentes, nachhaltiges und integratives Wachstum in unserer Gesellschaft unterstützt, teilnehmen können. Weitere Information zu dieser Initiative und die Möglichkeiten der Teilnahme befinden sich auf der ONLINE S3 Plattform unter www.onlines3.eu
- Schlagworte:
- •ONLINE S3
49 Aufrufe • 992 Wörter • 6.180 Zeichen • kurz URL: trendkraft.de/31874