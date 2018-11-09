10 October 2018 - Data Respons ASA has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in IT Sonix GmbH and XPURE GmbH, two R&D Services companies situated in Leipzig with 125 employees. The companies are leading niche providers of specialist services and SW technology (Java, Embedded, Cloud, Data Sience (AI) and agile UXUI) specifically aimed at "Connected Car" solutions, internet of things, mobile services and embedded applications.
ARTHOS acted as exclusive financial adviser to Data Respons in this transaction. ARTHOS provided full buyside advisory services including evaluating strategic goals to define ideal search criteria, pursue an extensive company screening process, analyzing and approaching more than 30 potential strategic partners, arranging management meetings and driving the subsequent M&A process including co-ordination of the due diligence and contract negotiations.
– With this transaction, we continue to strengthen our presence in Germany, the by far largest industrial market in Europe and a strategically important market for Data Respons. More notably, we continue to strengthen our competence, industry know-how and customer footprint within some of the world's most dynamic and R&D intensive industries. The acquired companies are deeply involved in the ongoing digital transition for some of the leading automotive brands in Germany.
IT Sonix and XPURE's provide clear operational synergies both on specialist competence and customer footprint and strengthens Data Respons' position as a complete technology partner for industrial digitalization, IoT and smart embedded solutions in Germany, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
We are looking forward to become part of the Data Respons Group. We share the same culture and technology profile and both companies are working close with our customers to develop innovative solutions. We rely on specialists driven by new technology, accustomed to perform and develop highly complex solutions. Consequently, we are recruiting the best talents and our close collaboration with universities in Leipzig and Halle/Wittenberg will benefit the rest of the Data Respons Group. Joining forces with Data Respons puts us in a better position to take on even more innovative and exciting projects, says Andreas Lassmann CEO of IT SONIX and XPURE.
– I am pleased to welcome IT Sonix and XPURE to the Data Respons family. We are fully committed; to further intensify the partnerships with their clients as well as to foster the agile team spirit and individual expertise of their employees. Together we have good prerequisites to take on larger, ground breaking projects creating smarter digital solutions for the future, Kenneth Ragnvaldsen concludes.
About Data Respons
Data Respons is a full-service, independent technology company and a leading player in the IoT, Industrial digitalisation and the embedded solutions market. We provide R&D services and smarter solutions to OEM companies, system integrators and vertical product suppliers in a range of market segments such as Transport & Automotive, Industrial Automation, Telecom & Media, Space, Defense & Security, Medtech, Energy & Maritime, and Finance & Public Sector. Data Respons ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Ticker: DAT), and is part of the information technology index. The company has offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Taiwan.
About IT Sonix
Founded in 2014 and based in Leipzig, Germany, IT Sonix GmbH is an IT company that specializes in the development of customized software and the adaptation of standard software based in Leipzig.
About XPURE
Founded in 2014 and based in Leipzig, Germany, XPURE GmbH is an IT company that specializes in agile software development for client-server, mobile applications and on-board units based in Leipzig.
About ARTHOS
ARTHOS is an independent M&A advisory firm and specialist for digital media, IT and high-tech industries based in Munich. Since 2003, ARTHOS services customers on the buy- and sell-side regarding the acquisition or disposal of companies and business units worldwide. The partners of ARTHOS so far have successfully closed over 150 M&A transactions. ARTHOS is member of AICA – the global Alliance of International Corporate Advisers.
For further information, please contact:
Arne Tödt, Managing Partner
arne.toedtarthos.de
