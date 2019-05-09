Intelligent digitalisation of infrastructure

Weak point analysis – zedas®asset Track Analyser
In order to prevent downtime on a route, it is now possible to forecast when a section will no longer be passable using automated weak point analysis. It can thus be repaired or replaced before failures and faults occur. Track condition is visualised, analysed, and evaluated in the zedas®asset Track Analyser using measurement data and maintenance information. Here, measurement data from various manufacturers of measurement instruments is integrated using standardised interfaces. Available resources such as materials or manpower are thus used in a more targeted manner without having a negative impact on day-to-day operations. The load data, as well as recorded faults, are taken into account here. The comparison of current measurement values with older measured data or with reference data is particularly useful. This allows precise forecasts to be made regarding the remaining service life of railway assets.
Mobile maintenance – zedas®asset Mobile
Track faults are documented and repairs are reported using the zedas®asset app, which works both online and offline. This information flows directly into the condition evaluation for the infrastructure and is incorporated into the automated maintenance planning. Retroactive entries and sources of error are thus avoided. The inspector has mobile access to checklists, maintenance information and error catalogues on the track. Faults are quickly recorded and classified, including precise position determination via GPS and allocation of photos, with the help of a saved error catalogue. It is thus also possible to make the work easier for external service providers since they are included in the job process paperless. All inspections and maintenance jobs are documented and traceable.
Investment planning – zedas®asset Invest Manager
In addition to planning the best time technically for reinvestment, the best time in terms of economics is also critical. To this end, an investment decision can be made and the whole life cycle of an asset can be reached thanks to multiple planning scenarios with freely selectable influencing factors. For example it can include the intensity and duration of use or the date of construction. As a result, it is possible to forecast cost and ageing scenarios with the help of real data. The foundation are master data, histories and planning data of the asset.
With an integrated asset management system, the railway track is operated safely, reliably, and economically. As a result of the integrated system a consistent and continuous real time monitoring of the condition of the infrastructure is possible.
PDF Twitter Facebook Google+ XING E-Mail
45 Aufrufe • 565 Wörter • 3.088 Zeichen • kurz URL: trendkraft.de/35146