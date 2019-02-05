Newsletter2Go, the German market leader in email marketing software for small to mid-sized enterprises, has merged with the French market leader SendinBlue. SendinBlue has acquired 100% of the shares of the Berlin software company. Both technology providers will jointly continue to expand their majority market share in Europe.
ARTHOS acted as exclusive financial adviser to the shareholder of Newsletter2Go GmbH in this transaction. ARTHOS provided full M&A sell-side advisory services including analyzing and approaching national and international potential strategic partners together with AICA partner firms and driving the subsequent M&A process including co-ordination of the due diligence and leading negotiations of commercial terms of all agreements.
The Berlin company Newsletter2Go GmbH was founded by Christoph Beuck and Steffen Schebesta in 2011. The company’s leadership trio, which consists of its co-founders and its CMO Maximilian Modl, will remain at the helm. With around 185,000 registered users, the software company has evolved from a startup to the German market leader in email marketing in just 8 years.
“Newsletter2Go fits perfectly into our growth strategy,” says Armand Thiberge, CEO of SendinBlue. “The company enables us to enter the German-speaking market. Combining forces makes us the first major player in our sector in the European market.”
Christoph Beuck, CEO of Newsletter2Go, comments, “Working alongside SendinBlue, we will focus on expanding our collective market share in Europe. Newsletter2Go will benefit from SendinBlue’s experience, their market position and from the synergies by collaborating across all business areas.”
Both companies will continue to operate independently while working together towards their shared goal of increasing their market coverage in Europe.
About Newsletter2Go
Newsletter2Go was founded in 2011 by Christoph Beuck and Steffen Schebesta. Maximilian Modl has supported the co-founders as CMO since 2013. Newsletter2Go’s goal is to aid small and mid-sized enterprises in effectively boosting revenue through efficient email marketing. The Berlin-based company currently employs 60 people and is used by over 185,000 corporate customers.
www.newsletter2go.de
About SendinBlue
Founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge, SendinBlue provides small and mid-sized enterprises with effective online marketing tools at an affordable price. The company currently employs 165 people across three international locations: New Delhi, Seattle and its headquarters in Paris.
www.sendinblue.com
About ARTHOS
ARTHOS is an independent M&A advisory firm and specialist for digital media, IT and high-tech industries based in Munich. Since 2003, ARTHOS services customers on the buy- and sell-side regarding the acquisition or disposal of companies and business units worldwide. The partners of ARTHOS so far have successfully closed over 150 M&A transactions. ARTHOS is member of AICA – the global Alliance of International Corporate Advisers.
www.arthos.de
